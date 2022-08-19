AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks decline on COVID, economic woes; property shares jump

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 02:58pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Friday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and a sluggish economic recovery lingered, while real estate developers shined during the week on expectations that authorities would support the embattled sector.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1%, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%.

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on dimming growth prospects

** For the week, the CSI 300 index went down nearly 1%, while the Hang Seng index dropped 2%.

** The tech-focused STAR market declined 3.3%, while semiconductors and new energy firms lost nearly 3% each.

** Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases lingered. Mainland China reported 2,804 new cases for Thursday, down slightly from over 3,000 daily cases from previous two days.

** Real estate developers jumped 2.8% while energy companies added 2.3%.

** China is widely expected to lower its benchmark lending rates on Monday, a Reuters survey showed, with a vast majority of participants predicting a deeper cut to the mortgage reference to lift the ailing property sector and the overall economy.

** The five-year tenor, where all 30 participants expected a cut, influences the pricing of home mortgages.

** Property developers soared 6.5% for the week, amid stimulus expectations as sources told Reuters that China will guarantee new onshore bond issues by a few select private developers.

** China has issued its first national drought alert of the year, as local governments race to maintain power and find fresh water to irrigate crops ahead of the autumn harvest.

** Analysts said investors would keep an eye on whether the shortage in power supply impacts enterprises’ operations and short-term economic development.

** China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong closed flat after the news, and were down 3.6% for the week, as an audit deal between the Chinese and US regulators remained uncertain.

CHINA-STOCK

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks decline on COVID, economic woes; property shares jump

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

Oil headed for weekly loss as recession fears cloud demand outlook

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

FTA likely in 6 months: Pakistan, Iran agree to remove ‘anti-trade’ barriers

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Read more stories