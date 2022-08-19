AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Hovers around 214.7 in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 11:27am

After two days of losing value, the rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank on Friday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 214.71, an appreciation of Re0.24 or 0.11% against the greenback during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a marginal decline of 7 paisas to settle at 214.95 against the US dollar after a fall of Re0.07 or 0.03%, suggesting it has reached a short-term equilibrium.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the government has decided to remove the ban on imports of all products, a restriction that was imposed to control the outflow of dollars and arrest the rupee's massive decline in value.

However, he added that regulatory duty would be imposed in such a fashion that these goods would not enter Pakistan as finished goods.

“As it is a requirement of the international community, we will remove ban on all imports,” said Miftah.

The government also announced a 'mini-budget' with a heavy dose of taxes ahead of the IMF board meeting scheduled on August 29.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a slight increase in its foreign exchange reserves, which rose by $67 million. However, they clocked in at still an alarming level of $7.9 billion as of August 12, 2022.

The low level of reserves has put the currency under pressure with the rupee hitting its all-time low in the inter-bank market last month.

This is an intra-day update

