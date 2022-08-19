AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Pakistan

PAC seeks details of gifts received from heads of govts in four years

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the parliament on Thursday sought details of expensive gifts received from heads of governments and heads of states in the last four years.

Noor Alam Khan, chairing the meeting of the PAC directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit the record of the Toshakhana for discussion.

The chairman said the gifts received at state-level should not be sold in local markets and it should be kept as souvenirs and honours. “It has also come to my notice that replicas of gifts were replaced with original items,” he revealed.

The committee examined the audit report of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for year 2019-20. The committee sought details of general sales tax and other taxes imposed on ghee, cooking oil, and other products, and in case of non-compliance, action would be taken against the officials of the FBR.

The PAC chairman further directed the FBR officials to present a detailed briefing on the delay in installation of scanners at Torkham, Chamman, and Wagha borders, and also the revenue being collected from Karachi and Peshawar ports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

