Pakistan

PTI withdraws petition against PM, others

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 06:56am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Earlier, the counsel sought time to prepare his arguments when the court asked him to explain under what law the respondents could be disqualified. The court turned down the request reminding the counsel that he first got the petition fixed in summer vacations and now he was seeking time for arguments.

At this, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court allowed him accordingly and dismissed the petition as withdrawn. The petition was jointly filed by PTI’s former MNA Andleeb Abbas and Hassaan Khan Niazi pleading that the Prime Minister Shehbaz during his official visit to Saudi Arabia misused his powers and allowed his son Suleman and nephew Hussain Nawaz, both proclaimed offenders, to meet the Saudi crown prince.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

