Asia’s gasoline margin up

SINGAPORE: The gasoline refining margin in Asia climbed for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday following recent drawdowns in inventories, with light distillate inventories at Singapore declining to their lowest in four weeks.

The crack for gasoline edged higher by $1.25 to $14.51 a barrel on Thursday.

China’s July gasoline exports rose 19% over a year before to a three-month high, data showed on Thursday, as refiners took advantage of new quotas to send more fuel abroad and ease bulging domestic stocks.