KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,481.50 High: 43,875.72 Low: 43,390.96 Net Change: 195.06 Volume (000): 220,970 Value (000): 7,174,089 Makt Cap (000) 1,712,563,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,719.36 NET CH. (+) 7.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,476.52 NET CH. (-) 8.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,245.47 NET CH. (-) 4.60 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,065.53 NET CH. (-) 61.24 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,022.92 NET CH. (-) 21.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,790.28 NET CH. (-) 57.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-August-2022 ====================================

