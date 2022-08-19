AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 18, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,481.50
High:                      43,875.72
Low:                       43,390.96
Net Change:                   195.06
Volume (000):                220,970
Value (000):               7,174,089
Makt Cap (000)         1,712,563,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,719.36
NET CH.                     (+) 7.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,476.52
NET CH.                     (-) 8.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,245.47
NET CH.                     (-) 4.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,065.53
NET CH.                    (-) 61.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,022.92
NET CH.                    (-) 21.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,790.28
NET CH.                    (-) 57.74
------------------------------------
As on:                18-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

