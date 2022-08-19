Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,481.50
High: 43,875.72
Low: 43,390.96
Net Change: 195.06
Volume (000): 220,970
Value (000): 7,174,089
Makt Cap (000) 1,712,563,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,719.36
NET CH. (+) 7.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,476.52
NET CH. (-) 8.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,245.47
NET CH. (-) 4.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,065.53
NET CH. (-) 61.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,022.92
NET CH. (-) 21.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,790.28
NET CH. (-) 57.74
------------------------------------
As on: 18-August-2022
====================================
