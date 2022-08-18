PTI postpones Imran Khan's Karachi rally on August 19

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday postponed its Karachi public rally that was scheduled for August 19 (Friday), Aaj News reported.

The announcement came in light of recent heavy rainfalls amid the monsoon in Karachi.

Earlier, the party had announced that PTI chief Imran Khan will visit Karachi for a public gathering on August 19.

However, according to a revised schedule of the party’s rallies across the country, the PTI chief will address a public rally in Karachi on August 26.

As per the new schedule released by PTI Central Media Department, the former premier will address the “grand public meeting” in Rawalpindi on August 21, followed by another rally in Haripur on August 24.

Similarly, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26, in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29, and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

Imran Khan will also address public meetings in Bahawalpur on September 3, Faisalabad on September 4, Mardan on September 6, Bahawalnagar on September 7 in Multan, and Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9, respectively.

The party’s public meeting will be held in Gujranwala on September 10. Imran Khan would also address a public meeting in Quetta on September 11.