Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC summons Islamabad police officials, others

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned on Thursday authorities to appear before it today in a case pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill's plea against his physical remand.

The PTI leader is at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he is under treatment after being shifted to the medical facility from Adiala Jail.

During the hearing today, Gill's lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen reportedly informed the court that they were not being allowed to meet the politician.

The high court summoned the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar and Adiala Jail superintendent and medical officer at 3pm, according to Aaj News.

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court had sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while announcing the reserved judgment said Gill is given in the custody of the investigation officer (IO) for the purpose of investigation for 48 hours.

The court also directed the IO to get the accused medically examined immediately after taking his custody and submit a report of medical examination before the court.

The court also issued orders to the superintendent jail to hand over Gill’s custody to the Islamabad police.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”