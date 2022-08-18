AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tail-enders Ngarava, Evans lift Zimbabwe to 189 against India

AFP Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 05:20pm

HARARE: Tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans shared a 70-run ninth-wicket partnership to lift Zimbabwe to 189 all out against India on Thursday in the first of three one-day internationals.

In trouble at 83-6 after being put in to bat by the tourists, the home side rallied with Ngarava scoring 34 and Evans unbeaten on 33 at Harare Sports Club.

Ngarava faced 42 deliveries and smashed a six and three fours before being clean bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Evans also struck a six and three fours, off 29 balls, as Zimbabwe sought to extend a run of nine victories in 11 matches since Dave Houghton became coach in June.

Former star batsman Houghton inherited a team demoralised after 3-0 ODI and T20 whitewashes by Afghanistan and led Zimbabwe to series triumphs over Bangladesh in both white-ball formats.

The other Zimbabwe batsman to impress was captain-wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, whose 35 runs included four fours.

India’s ‘King’ Kohli opens up about mental health struggle

Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Krishna shared the Indian bowling honours with three wickets apiece.

Although Krishna was the most expensive, conceding 50 runs, he claimed the prized wicket of Zimbabwe middle-order star Sikandar Raza.

Pakistan-born Raza, who scored unbeaten centuries in two of his last three innings, had scored just 12 when he was caught by vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan in the slips.

India, third in the ODI rankings and 10 places above Zimbabwe, travelled to southern Africa without several stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are resting.

Head coach Rahul Dravid also took a break after matches in England and the Caribbean with VVS Laxman taking charge.

India Zimbabwe KL Rahul Sikandar Raza Shikhar Dhawan Ishan Kishan

Comments

1000 characters

Tail-enders Ngarava, Evans lift Zimbabwe to 189 against India

Rupee settles with marginal drop against US dollar

Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC summons Islamabad police officials, others

Prohibited funding case: IHC accepts PTI’s petition, sends pre-admission notice to ECP

Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown citing inventory levels

Prolonged monsoon spell: torrential rains bring destruction in Pakistan

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka warns of record 8% economic contraction

Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders

Oil rises on U.S. crude stocks data, tight supply outlook

Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Read more stories