AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.02%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.14%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.16%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (12.21%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 16,139 Increased By 39.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,632 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,516 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 11:51am

The rupee registered a marginal decline of 11 paisas against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday to hover around the 215 mark.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 214.99, a fall of Re0.11 or 0.04%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee ended its 11-session appreciation run, as the local currency fell 0.46% to settle at 214.88 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, signalling that it may have reached its short-term equilibrium.

Since July 28, the rupee had registered a significant recovery against the US dollar on positive developments related to dollar inflows from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail reiterated that the government's decision to curb imports led to a decline in outgoing dollars while easing pressure on the local currency.

“This month, there is a surplus of $700-800 million in the inter-bank market, as compared to the outflows. We have already made three-fourths of payments for August in the first week alone,” he said.

In a late-night development on Wednesday, the IMF also confirmed that its Executive Board meeting for the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been set for August 29.

Earlier, Miftah on Tuesday said that he was hopeful the IMF board would meet on August 29, after which the process to disburse funds to Pakistan will start.

Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF authorities last month, and is now hoping for the Fund’s board approval for disbursement of $1.17 billion for the combined seventh and eighth review.

This will provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves which have fallen to $13.56 billion, as per the latest data. Of this, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are at an alarming level of $7.83 billion, which is not enough to provide 45-days of import cover.

Pakistan entered a 39-month, $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, however to date, less than half of the amount has been disbursed to the country.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Dollar rate Interbank PKR VS USD IMF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Read more stories