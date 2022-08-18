Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

The rupee registered a marginal decline of 11 paisas against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday to hover around the 215 mark.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 214.99, a fall of Re0.11 or 0.04%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee ended its 11-session appreciation run, as the local currency fell 0.46% to settle at 214.88 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, signalling that it may have reached its short-term equilibrium.

Since July 28, the rupee had registered a significant recovery against the US dollar on positive developments related to dollar inflows from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail reiterated that the government's decision to curb imports led to a decline in outgoing dollars while easing pressure on the local currency.

“This month, there is a surplus of $700-800 million in the inter-bank market, as compared to the outflows. We have already made three-fourths of payments for August in the first week alone,” he said.

In a late-night development on Wednesday, the IMF also confirmed that its Executive Board meeting for the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been set for August 29.

Earlier, Miftah on Tuesday said that he was hopeful the IMF board would meet on August 29, after which the process to disburse funds to Pakistan will start.

Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF authorities last month, and is now hoping for the Fund’s board approval for disbursement of $1.17 billion for the combined seventh and eighth review.

This will provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves which have fallen to $13.56 billion, as per the latest data. Of this, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are at an alarming level of $7.83 billion, which is not enough to provide 45-days of import cover.

Pakistan entered a 39-month, $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, however to date, less than half of the amount has been disbursed to the country.

This is an intra-day update