AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.97%)
AVN 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.14%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
TREET 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.21%)
BR30 16,133 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
KSE100 43,630 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 10:51am

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as investors grappled with falling stockpiles in the United States, rising output from Russia and worries about a potential global recession.

Brent crude futures climbed 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.75 a barrel by 0347 GMT.

US crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $88.21 a barrel.

Prices rose more than 1% during the previous session, although Brent touched its lowest level since February.

Futures have fallen over the past few months, as investors have pored over economic data that has spurred concerns about a potential recession that could hurt energy demand.

British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, intensifying a squeeze on households.

The oil market remains in a multi-year tightening cycle, RBC Capital’s Mike Tran said, adding that investors are in search of near-term upside catalysts.

“The recession fears are well acknowledged, but the bullish catalysts such as the return of China or supply degradation from Russia remain elusive,” he added.

China’s refining output remained lacklustre in July as strict COVID-19 lockdowns and fuel export controls curbed production.

In supply, Russia has started to gradually increase oil production after sanctions-related curbs and as Asian buyers have increased purchases, leading Moscow to raise its forecasts for output and exports until the end of 2025, an economy ministry document reviewed by Reuters showed.

US oil may retest support at $85.73

Russia’s earnings from energy exports are expected to rise 38% this year partly due to higher oil export volumes, according to the document, in a sign that supply from the country has not been affected as much as markets originally had expected.

US crude stocks fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed, against expectations for a 275,000-barrel drop, as exports hit 5 million barrels a day, the highest on record.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in June, while output increased to a more than two-year high, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the market is awaiting developments from talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which could eventually lead to a boost in Iranian oil exports.

Iranian crude exports could climb for a third straight month in August, buoyed by Chinese demand as Russian oil becomes more expensive, data firms tracking the flows said.

Crude Oil Brent oil EIA US crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories