AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.21%)
BR30 16,133 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
KSE100 43,630 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 418.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12%

POL FY22 – profits double!

BR Research Published 18 Aug, 2022 10:35am

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) posted a massive growth in earnings for FY22 – 94 percent year-on-year to be precise. The oil and gas company’s earnings growth came from higher topline. Revenues for POL increased by 44 percent year-on-year on account of higher crude oil prices and Pak rupee depreciation. Crude oil prices were up by over 65 percent year-on-year in FY22, while currency depreciation of around 10 percent further gave topline a boost

However weak production stats for oil and gas continued to impact in the topline growth. On the product front, both crude oil and natural gas flows witnessed a decline of 9-19 percent year-on-year in FY22.

There was also a hefty growth in exploration and prospecting expenditure - rising by 77 percent year-on-year in Y22 due to increased seismic activity and hence increased geological cost. Finance costs posted a whopping increase of 20.4 times due to rising interest rates. However, the positive impact of higher currency depreciation was seen in seven times growth in other income due to exchangegains. FY22 performance for Pakistan Oilfields Limitedwas primarily driven by higher oil prices and currency depreciation – both indicators of volatility. Meanwhile, what is a key concern for POL and other E&P companies is the falling production levels of both oil and gas. Depleting reserves and small discoveries have been a highlight of the E&P production landscape, which must be addressed by the sector and the government with policies and incentives to spur foreign as well as local investment.

POL Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Comments

1000 characters

POL FY22 – profits double!

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories