AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.06%)
AVN 84.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.21%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
LOTCHEM 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.15%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TPL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.77%)
TREET 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 16,128 Increased By 28.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,621 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,512 Decreased By -20.1 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower after US losses

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 10:14am

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday following US losses, while investors locked in profits after recent market gains.

The headline Nikkei 225 index fell 0.93 percent or 273.02 points to 28,949.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.76 percent or 15.35 points to 1,991.64.

The dollar stood at 134.86 yen, off from 135.08 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

“We expect the Tokyo market will want to take a breather” after its gains last week, Okasan Online Securities said.

“Tokyo shares have been rising on the back of higher US shares. But today, profit-taking is likely to dominate early trade,” the brokerage added.

Wall Street shares ended down, despite some positive sentiment after minutes from July’s Federal Reserve meeting revealed that some policymakers recognised the risks of overly aggressive rate hikes, pointing to the need for a slower approach when appropriate.

Overall, the US central bank remained committed to further raising interest rates to fight inflation, the minutes said.

Falls in New York remained within a “reasonable” range, providing a sense of support for the Tokyo market, Okasan said.

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen loses value

Among major shares, Sony Group fell 1.80 percent to 11,745 yen. SoftBank Group lost 0.62 percent to 5,766 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, dropped 2.34 percent to 8,340 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.85 percent to 87,380 yen.

US central bank Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open lower after US losses

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories