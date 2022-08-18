Tokyo shares open lower after US losses

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday following US losses, while investors locked in profits after recent market gains.

The headline Nikkei 225 index fell 0.93 percent or 273.02 points to 28,949.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.76 percent or 15.35 points to 1,991.64.

The dollar stood at 134.86 yen, off from 135.08 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

“We expect the Tokyo market will want to take a breather” after its gains last week, Okasan Online Securities said.

“Tokyo shares have been rising on the back of higher US shares. But today, profit-taking is likely to dominate early trade,” the brokerage added.

Wall Street shares ended down, despite some positive sentiment after minutes from July’s Federal Reserve meeting revealed that some policymakers recognised the risks of overly aggressive rate hikes, pointing to the need for a slower approach when appropriate.

Overall, the US central bank remained committed to further raising interest rates to fight inflation, the minutes said.

Falls in New York remained within a “reasonable” range, providing a sense of support for the Tokyo market, Okasan said.

Among major shares, Sony Group fell 1.80 percent to 11,745 yen. SoftBank Group lost 0.62 percent to 5,766 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, dropped 2.34 percent to 8,340 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.85 percent to 87,380 yen.