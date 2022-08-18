Hong Kong stocks rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday morning with more gains after minutes showed Federal Reserve officials planned to slow their pace on interest rate hikes at some point as they try to rein in inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 69.49 points, to 19,991.94.

Shanghai stocks close at 4-week high

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.19 percent, or 6.16 points, to 3,286.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.23 percent, or 5.15 points, to 2,237.29.