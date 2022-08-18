AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 10:12am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday morning with more gains after minutes showed Federal Reserve officials planned to slow their pace on interest rate hikes at some point as they try to rein in inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 69.49 points, to 19,991.94.

Shanghai stocks close at 4-week high

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.19 percent, or 6.16 points, to 3,286.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.23 percent, or 5.15 points, to 2,237.29.

