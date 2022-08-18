Ambassadorial appointments: summary approved by PM

ISLAMABAD: The government has made a number of transferred and ambassadorial appointments in various world capitals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the summary for appointments of the ambassadors in countries including France, Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ireland, Italy, Turkey, South Africa, and others.

Senior diplomat Raza Bashir Tarar has been appointed as the new ambassador to Japan and the incumbent Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad as the country’s new ambassador to France.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to the UAE while Ayesha Farooqi will serve as Pakistan’s ambassador in Ireland. Ali Javed has been appointed as the new ambassador to Italy and Asif Memon to Hungary.

Junaid Yusuf will be Pakistan’s new ambassador in Turkey and Aftab Hasan Khan as High Commissioner in South Africa. At present, Aftab Hassan Khan is Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in New Delhi who has been replaced with Salman Sharif.

Amir Aftab Qureshi who is the additional secretary, Afghanistan has now been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Greece, whereas, Fawad Sher as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

