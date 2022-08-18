KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,210 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,193

tonnes of import cargo and 14,017 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 70,193 comprised of 25,780 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,696 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,231 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,234 tonnes of Iron, 5,849 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,049 tonnes of Wheat & 29,354 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 14,017 tonnes comprised of 9,017 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,259 tonnes of Cement & 2,541 tonnes of Corn.

Nearly, 3514 containers comprising of 1876 containers import and 1638 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 426 of 20’s and 681 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 44 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 166 of 20’s and 81 of 40’s loaded containers while 22 of 20’s and 644 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 02 ships namely, Sea Wolf & Clemens schulte have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ships namely, Northern Dexterity. Silver Joan and Brotonne Bridge sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 sips namely Xin Chang Shu, KMTC Delhi, Dvina Gulf, Havios Jasmine, Jolly Cobalto and Flc Longivity were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship, Rosa left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 02 more ships, Conti Canberra and Star Gaia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 183,956 tonnes, comprising 148,905 tonnes imports cargo and 35,051 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,001` Containers (2,985 TEUs Imports and 2,016 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Irenes Ray and IVS Marilon carrying, Containers and Steel coil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 on Wednesday, 17th Aug-2022 and another containers ship ‘Athenian’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 18th Aug-2022.

