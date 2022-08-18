KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
701,634,578 366,059,525 12,972,480,116 6,875,080,062
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 842,816,335 (749,707,240) 93,109,094
Local Individuals 9,916,549,528 -9,794,476,972 122,072,555
Local Corporates 4,527,359,235 -4,742,540,885 (215,181,649)
