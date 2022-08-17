AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher, consumer stocks gain

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 04:33pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, as investors pinned their hopes on strong earnings data amid signs of cooling inflation, sending the S&P BSE Sensex above the key 60,000 level for the first time since April 5.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% higher at 17,944.25 while the Sensex ended 0.7% higher at 60,260.13. Both indexes clocked their highest closing level in four months.

A softening inflation has given rise to expectations the Reserve Bank of India might slow down pace and quantum of rate hikes in the coming months.

“Although the broader market is by no means cheap, it isn’t prohibitively expensive either. Therefore, those looking for fundamentally strong stocks at attractive valuations could still find pockets of undervaluation,” said Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster.

Analysts believe domestic sentiment has been upbeat since strong corporate June-quarter results and with signs of cooling inflation, aided by softening commodity prices.

Foreign institutional investors have also been pumping money into Indian equities, having bought $2.83 billion worth of shares this month until Aug. 12, compared with an inflow of $618 million all through July, data showed.

Indian shares rise, NSE index at over four-month high

The Nifty FMCG index rose to a record high, but pared gains to end 0.7% higher. Tata Consumer ended 0.8% higher while Hindustan Unilever gained 1.5%.

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.5%, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises up 6.1%.

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd closed 1.7% lower after the company reduced prices of compressed natural gas and domestic piped natural gas in and around Mumbai.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end higher, consumer stocks gain

Miftah urges focus on exports at Islamabad summit

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Shell Pakistan announces to discontinue aviation operations across the country

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD warns of urban flooding, water-logging across Pakistan

After Toyota and Suzuki, Honda reduces car prices in Pakistan

Oil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh

India eases Russian oil buying in July, boosts Saudi imports

Dubai airport sees passenger travel surge, hikes annual forecast

SBP allows ECs to export dollar on consignment basis

Read more stories