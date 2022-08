HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started with healthy gains Wednesday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street and as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on regional governments to work to boost economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.83 percent, or 165.25 points, to 19,995.77.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.22 points, to 3,282.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.12 percent, or 2.59 points, to 2,229.63.