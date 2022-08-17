Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed on the front foot Wednesday, in line with an advance across most of Asia following a rally on Wall Street, with sentiment boosted by hopes China will unveil fresh stimulus measures for the struggling economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.46 percent, or 91.93 points, to end at 19,922.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 percent, or 14.64 points, to 3,292.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.69 percent, or 15.41 points, to 2,242.45. AFP