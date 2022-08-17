AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2022 passed

Hassan Abbas Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed The Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2022. The bill was presented by PML-Q MPA Khadija Umar.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while speaking on the floor of the House said that government is banning the business of giving loans on interest privately in compliance with the orders of Allah and the Messenger of Allah Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that credit for the ban on usury business goes to the entire House and especially to former prime minister Imran Khan.

He also thanked the chief justice of the High Court for starting the monitoring of religious education. Civil judges are reviewing the provision of religious education in the respective schools. First of all, we are providing free education up to Matric and now we will provide free education up to BA. He said the government had started work regarding imparting religious education in grammar schools.

He further said that we will give enough funds that development will be seen in the constituencies of MPAs. He further said we are reducing the registration fee by one percent. The House also unanimously passed the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Repeal and Revival) Bill 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ Khadija Umar

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2022 passed

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories