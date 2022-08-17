Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2022 passed

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed The Punjab Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2022. The bill was presented by PML-Q MPA Khadija Umar.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while speaking on the floor of the House said that government is banning the business of giving loans on interest privately in compliance with the orders of Allah and the Messenger of Allah Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that credit for the ban on usury business goes to the entire House and especially to former prime minister Imran Khan.

He also thanked the chief justice of the High Court for starting the monitoring of religious education. Civil judges are reviewing the provision of religious education in the respective schools. First of all, we are providing free education up to Matric and now we will provide free education up to BA. He said the government had started work regarding imparting religious education in grammar schools.

He further said that we will give enough funds that development will be seen in the constituencies of MPAs. He further said we are reducing the registration fee by one percent. The House also unanimously passed the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Repeal and Revival) Bill 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022