AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab once again on path of development: Cheema

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is showing extreme hypocrisy by shedding crocodile tears over the increase in petrol prices.

“The hypocritical N-League follows a policy of extreme hypocrisy; one openly hurls threats while the other engages in sycophancy,” he said, adding: “If the ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is sincere with the nation, then she should work to bring the looted wealth back to Pakistan.”

He regretted that Nawaz Sharif is such a coward and weakling character who always flees from the country in an hour of trial while leaving hapless workers alone. It is an irony of circumstances that fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s guarantor Shehbaz Sharif is also on bail, he said in a statement.

Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal as he was caught stealing the national kitty. He cannot return without an NRO, he declared. Meanwhile, the court jesters of the house of Sharifs have PhDs in lies, propaganda and hypocrisy, he remarked. If the Sharif-Zardari duo had not conspired while acting as fifth columnists of international powers, Punjab would have been one step ahead in development and prosperity, he stressed.

Despite the conspiracy of the PML-N, he said the Punjab has once again gone on the path of development.

He added that the PML-N’s courtiers should keep crying as the mission of public service will continue in Punjab. The nation is not ready to accept corrupt agents of international powers and the narrative of Imran Khan about national honour and self-reliance has won the hearts of the nation, he added.

The 13-party PDM should announce holding national elections if it’s a politically vibrant force. All responsibility for political and economic instability rests with the federal government, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PMLN Umer Sarfraz Cheema Calibri Font Queen

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab once again on path of development: Cheema

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories