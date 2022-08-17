Punjab once again on path of development: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is showing extreme hypocrisy by shedding crocodile tears over the increase in petrol prices.

“The hypocritical N-League follows a policy of extreme hypocrisy; one openly hurls threats while the other engages in sycophancy,” he said, adding: “If the ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is sincere with the nation, then she should work to bring the looted wealth back to Pakistan.”

He regretted that Nawaz Sharif is such a coward and weakling character who always flees from the country in an hour of trial while leaving hapless workers alone. It is an irony of circumstances that fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s guarantor Shehbaz Sharif is also on bail, he said in a statement.

Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal as he was caught stealing the national kitty. He cannot return without an NRO, he declared. Meanwhile, the court jesters of the house of Sharifs have PhDs in lies, propaganda and hypocrisy, he remarked. If the Sharif-Zardari duo had not conspired while acting as fifth columnists of international powers, Punjab would have been one step ahead in development and prosperity, he stressed.

Despite the conspiracy of the PML-N, he said the Punjab has once again gone on the path of development.

He added that the PML-N’s courtiers should keep crying as the mission of public service will continue in Punjab. The nation is not ready to accept corrupt agents of international powers and the narrative of Imran Khan about national honour and self-reliance has won the hearts of the nation, he added.

The 13-party PDM should announce holding national elections if it’s a politically vibrant force. All responsibility for political and economic instability rests with the federal government, he added.

