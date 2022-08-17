KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 100,500 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,423 tonnes of import cargo and 18,077 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,423 comprised of 23,657 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,329 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 784 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,973 tonnes of Iron, 4,648 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,643 tonnes of Wheat & 46,389 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,077 tonnes comprised of 15,922 tonnes of containerized cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 722 tonnes of Cement & 1,283 tonnes of Corn.

Nearly, 4311 containers comprising of 1863 containers import and 2448 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 400 of 20’s and 629 of 40’s loaded while 21 of 20’s and 92 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 199 of 20’s and 331 of 40’s loaded containers while 385 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, RDO Endeavour, Chang An, Auzonia and Crotonne Bridge have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 07 ships namely, Yantian Express, Spirit, Independent Spirit, Roterdam Eagle, MT Quetta, Teera Bhum and Szczecin Trader sailed from Karachi Port.

Some 07 cargoes, namely Al Shaffiah, Dvina Gulf, Clemens Schulte, Cosco Thailand, ST Mary, XinChang Shu and KMTC Delhi were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, MSC Iris, Global Eagle, Kang Hong, Golden Violet and Porthos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 105,224 tonnes, comprising 84,667 tonnes imports cargo and 20,557 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,500` Containers (600 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 07 ships, Pan Jasmine, Rosa, Conti Canberra, MSC Pina, Chemroad Hope, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross & another ship ‘Lusail’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, LCT, PQEPT, PIBT and EETL on Tuesday, 16th Aug and another containers ship ‘Irenes Ray’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 17th Aug-2022.

