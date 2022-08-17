AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 100,500 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,423 tonnes of import cargo and 18,077 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,423 comprised of 23,657 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,329 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 784 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,973 tonnes of Iron, 4,648 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,643 tonnes of Wheat & 46,389 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,077 tonnes comprised of 15,922 tonnes of containerized cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 722 tonnes of Cement & 1,283 tonnes of Corn.

Nearly, 4311 containers comprising of 1863 containers import and 2448 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 400 of 20’s and 629 of 40’s loaded while 21 of 20’s and 92 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 199 of 20’s and 331 of 40’s loaded containers while 385 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, RDO Endeavour, Chang An, Auzonia and Crotonne Bridge have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 07 ships namely, Yantian Express, Spirit, Independent Spirit, Roterdam Eagle, MT Quetta, Teera Bhum and Szczecin Trader sailed from Karachi Port.

Some 07 cargoes, namely Al Shaffiah, Dvina Gulf, Clemens Schulte, Cosco Thailand, ST Mary, XinChang Shu and KMTC Delhi were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, MSC Iris, Global Eagle, Kang Hong, Golden Violet and Porthos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 105,224 tonnes, comprising 84,667 tonnes imports cargo and 20,557 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,500` Containers (600 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 07 ships, Pan Jasmine, Rosa, Conti Canberra, MSC Pina, Chemroad Hope, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross & another ship ‘Lusail’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, QICT, LCT, PQEPT, PIBT and EETL on Tuesday, 16th Aug and another containers ship ‘Irenes Ray’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 17th Aug-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories