KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 16, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
596,028,197 314,219,515 18,338,813,139 9,231,469,299
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,133,307,817 (1,191,062,197) (57,754,380)
Local Individuals 15,212,883,477 (14,768,601,623) 444,281,853
Local Corporates 6,410,218,368 (6,796,745,841) (386,527,474)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments