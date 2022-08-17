AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nishat Chunian Ltd              10-08-2022   17-08-2022                     04-08-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(i)            15-08-2022
United Bank Ltd                 17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(ii)           15-08-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     17-08-2022   19-08-2022   50%(i)            15-08-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     16-08-2022   22-08-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  19-08-2022   25-08-2022                                   25-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Preference)                 23-08-2022   25-08-2022   3.7%(ii)          19-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd   23-08-2022   25-08-2022   25%(ii)           19-08-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                 24-08-2022   26-08-2022   17.50%(ii),10%B   22-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd       22-08-2022   29-08-2022
Waves Home Appliances Ltd       22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                             29-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd       22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                             29-08-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd             23-08-2022   29-08-2022                                   29-08-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                    25-08-2022   29-08-2022   15%(ii)           23-08-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                 24-08-2022   30-08-2022                                   30-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd           23-08-2022   31-08-2022   NIL                             31-08-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                   30-08-2022   31-08-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd              30-08-2022   06-09-2022
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd        31-08-2022   06-09-2022   100%(F)                          6-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd         7-09-2022    14-09-2022   NIL                             14-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                  20-09-2022   26-09-2022   280%(F),15%B      16-09-2022    26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd        20-09-2022   27-09-2022   200%(F)           16-09-2022    27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd                21-09-2022   27-09-2022   150%(F)           19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd                20-09-2022   28-09-2022   NIL                             28-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd             21-09-2022   28-09-2022   65%(F),15% B      19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                     22-09-2022   28-09-2022   620%(F)           20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd               22-09-2022   28-09-2022   10% B             20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Data Textiles Ltd                                                                         10-08-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

