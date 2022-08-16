AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
US stocks open mostly lower despite Walmart surge

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 08:53pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Tuesday following lackluster housing data and as Walmart results highlighted how inflation is altering consumer behavior.

The number of new US home construction projects started in July tumbled 9.6 percent, according to government data, which was far below expectations and a sign of a slowdown in the key sector.

Meanwhile, Walmart reported an 8.4 percent jump in revenues to $152.9 billion as it scored better-than-expected results. However, executives said consumers were shifting buying patterns due to higher gasoline and food prices.

The results highlighted the impact from inflation, a question mark surrounding the stock market’s recent strength.

US stocks lower ahead of key retail sales, earnings

About an hour into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 33,990.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,286.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent to 13,015.06.

Among individual companies, Walmart jumped 5.2 percent on the positive results that came after the company slashed its profit forecast late last month.

Home Depot rose 2.5 percent following a 7.6 percent increase in quarterly earnings to $5.2 billion.

