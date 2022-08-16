Haier Pakistan celebrates 75th anniversary of Independence

14 August 2022 marked 75 anniversary of Independence for Pakistan, a nation which came to being after great struggle & determination. As a tribute to the heroes who fought for the freedom of their people, Independence Day was celebrated across the country with zeal and zest.

There was a sea of green throughout the country with Pakistan’s National Flag seen everywhere, and Haier family also celebrated Independence Day with full spirit at the Head Office, wearing Pakistan Badges and caps and waving the Pakistani flag. Haier offices were decorated with balloons and a cake cutting ceremony was held. Haier Pakistan spread that message of freedom and how to express and celebrate it.

Haier Pakistan celebrated the theme of “Hamari Pehchan”. Haier is humbled & feel inspired to do their little part in creating a difference for our beloved Pakistan. With the successful Haier Plantation Drive across the cities of Pakistan, Haier define it as their Identity, ‘Pehchan’.

This Azadi season, Haier also ran a campaign on its social media platform where Haier asked its consumers their identity as a Pakistani. People shared their “Pehchan as Pakistani and won Haier Products and gift hampers.

These glorious 75 years of Independence remind us to reiterate our responsibility, dedication & love for this beloved land - Pakistan.

With the vision of an empowered country, we cherish all these years and stand affirm to serve the people of this country with pride & perseverance for many years to come.

Happy Independence Day – Pakistan Zindabad!