AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Haier Pakistan celebrates 75th anniversary of Independence

Sponsored Content Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:01pm

14 August 2022 marked 75 anniversary of Independence for Pakistan, a nation which came to being after great struggle & determination. As a tribute to the heroes who fought for the freedom of their people, Independence Day was celebrated across the country with zeal and zest.

There was a sea of green throughout the country with Pakistan’s National Flag seen everywhere, and Haier family also celebrated Independence Day with full spirit at the Head Office, wearing Pakistan Badges and caps and waving the Pakistani flag. Haier offices were decorated with balloons and a cake cutting ceremony was held. Haier Pakistan spread that message of freedom and how to express and celebrate it.

Haier Pakistan celebrated the theme of “Hamari Pehchan”. Haier is humbled & feel inspired to do their little part in creating a difference for our beloved Pakistan. With the successful Haier Plantation Drive across the cities of Pakistan, Haier define it as their Identity, ‘Pehchan’.

This Azadi season, Haier also ran a campaign on its social media platform where Haier asked its consumers their identity as a Pakistani. People shared their “Pehchan as Pakistani and won Haier Products and gift hampers.

These glorious 75 years of Independence remind us to reiterate our responsibility, dedication & love for this beloved land - Pakistan.

With the vision of an empowered country, we cherish all these years and stand affirm to serve the people of this country with pride & perseverance for many years to come.

Happy Independence Day – Pakistan Zindabad!

