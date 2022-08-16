AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan slides to a 3-month low as rate cuts fuel China growth worries

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 12:09pm

SHANGHAI: The yuan weakened to a three-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as surprise rate cuts by China in the wake of weak data increased concern about prospects for the country’s economic growth.

The onshore yuan dropped as much as 0.47% to touch 6.7950 per dollar, the weakest level since May 16. It was changing hands at 6.7867 at midday.

“RMB sentiment was pretty fragile, as market participants perceived the PBOC’s rate cut as a bearish signal for China growth outlook,” wrote Ken Cheung, a strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Analysts also said the widening divergence with US monetary policy and tensions over Taiwan have spurred traders to hedge China risks and could push the yuan lower.

In the offshore market, the yuan was relatively stable on Tuesday after touching 6.80 for the first time in three months in the previous session.

The gap between offshore and onshore yuan was at its widest in three months, underlining how foreign investors are more bearish on the currency than traders in China, where market is more controlled by the government.

The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut one-year and seven-day policy rates after July activity and credit data showed a sharp slowdown in an economy hit by COVID-19 outbreaks and property sector woes.

China’s yuan set for best week in two months as dollar bulls lie low

“We do not see any improvement in China’s growth picture compared to May,” said Cheung, who sees further downside for the yuan in the near term, adding the market could no longer have rock-solid expectations that “the worst is behind us”.

“Elevated geopolitical risk and China-US tensions could also harm capital inflow to China markets,” he also said, predicting that “hedging China risks” would once again become a key market theme.

This view was echoed by MayBank analysts, who wrote in a note to clients: “We see a risk of yuan depreciation possibly gathering momentum on a lethal combination of deteriorating macro backdrop and geopolitical tensions ahead of key political events such as the (China) Party Congress and the US mid-term election.”

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan slides to a 3-month low as rate cuts fuel China growth worries

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further against US dollar

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka amid India, US concerns

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Read more stories