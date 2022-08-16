Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banks and strong performances from mining stocks following global miner BHP Group’s record dividend and upbeat earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 42.5 points or 0.6% at 7,106.8, as of 0035 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Monday. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3% while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.2%.

BHP, the world’s largest miner by market value, declared a record dividend on higher annual profit, owing to strong commodity prices and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.

The stock surged as much as 5.5%, versus a 0.5% gain in the broader mining sector index.

Other industry heavyweights Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group traded marginally higher.

Financial stocks rose 0.8%, helped by three of the country’s “Big Four” banks rising between 0.1% and 0.6%. Energy firms, however, provided a counterweight as they slipped 0.9%, with weak data from China weighing on oil prices.

Shares of Woodside Energy fell 2.1%.

Top loser in the benchmark index was investment manager Challenger Ltd, which shed 11.9% in its worst session since April 2021 after reporting a lower full-year profit.

Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries slashed its annual profit forecast on account of a slowing housing market.

Shares of the company were trading 1.8% lower.

Shares of Tassal Group hit their highest level since August 2019 after the aquaculture firm said it had accepted a buyout bid from Canada’s Cooke Inc, at an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,829.53.