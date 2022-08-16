AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 11:08am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banks and strong performances from mining stocks following global miner BHP Group’s record dividend and upbeat earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 42.5 points or 0.6% at 7,106.8, as of 0035 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Monday. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3% while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.2%.

BHP, the world’s largest miner by market value, declared a record dividend on higher annual profit, owing to strong commodity prices and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.

The stock surged as much as 5.5%, versus a 0.5% gain in the broader mining sector index.

Other industry heavyweights Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group traded marginally higher.

Financial stocks rose 0.8%, helped by three of the country’s “Big Four” banks rising between 0.1% and 0.6%. Energy firms, however, provided a counterweight as they slipped 0.9%, with weak data from China weighing on oil prices.

Australian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes

Shares of Woodside Energy fell 2.1%.

Top loser in the benchmark index was investment manager Challenger Ltd, which shed 11.9% in its worst session since April 2021 after reporting a lower full-year profit.

Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries slashed its annual profit forecast on account of a slowing housing market.

Shares of the company were trading 1.8% lower.

Shares of Tassal Group hit their highest level since August 2019 after the aquaculture firm said it had accepted a buyout bid from Canada’s Cooke Inc, at an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,829.53.

Australian shares

