HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday as another round of weak US data provided a little hope that the Federal Reserve will temper its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.33 percent, or 66.28 points, to 20,107.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 percent, or 2.59 points, to 3,278.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.10 percent, or 2.19 points, to 2,219.63.