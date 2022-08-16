Uzbek Ambassador calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Usmanov, paid a courtesy call on the prime minister on Monday, said a press release.

The ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the president of Uzbekistan for Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and said that President Shavkat Mirziyeyov was looking forward to welcome the prime minister to the SCO Summit at Samarkand next month. The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s vision for deeper engagement with Central Asia and the important role of Uzbekistan in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022