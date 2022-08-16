AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘I did enjoy Khan’s jalsa’

“How went your independence day celebrations?” “Good, very good, I celebrated by having lunch at the...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

“How went your independence day celebrations?”

“Good, very good, I celebrated by having lunch at the restaurant of a five-star hotel…”

“Talk of elite capture.”

“Hey I am a wannabe elite.”

“Wanna be or fake elite?”

“Fake means ain’t ever gonna achieve it and wannabe means I am trying hard to get that status.”

“You mean like those politicians on the outside wannabe on the inside and those on the inside wannabe more on the inside.”

“Don’t you be facetious — a wannabe elite was the construction sector during The Khan tenure, I mean the incentives given to them were simply mind blowing…”

“And Hanif Abbasi of the ephedrine compound fame is the wannabe federal minister of this administration and the Man Without a Portfolio wannabe for a portfolio and…”

“OK, OK, I have been checkmated anyway guess who I saw when I went for lunch at the five-star hotel?”

“I would assume not a wannabe elite but a real one!”

“Yes President Alvi was there with I presume his family…”

“Ha ha, so no invites for the President by the Prime Minister this year hunh! Just a bunch of tweets and…”

“Indeed, but speaking of the night before what devastated me was a photograph of the Khan en route to the jalsa in the hockey stadium Lahore with his mobile showing the jam packed stadium and…”

“Hey learn to enjoy and respect and…”

“I did enjoy the jalsa, I enjoyed the songs and the hype and the…”

“Surely you are not going to begrudge The Khan the cost of the astro-turf that was uprooted for the jalsa though personally I don’t see the sense of uprooting it – I mean if it was destroyed it could be replaced and if it wasn’t it could have been reused…”

“Nope, that’s not what devastated me. The photograph showed The Khan’s head from the back and right side of his head and you know the hair has thinned considerably though thank the good Lord the hair was all black and…”

“Hmmm, now if he follows Nawaz Sharif he will get some hair transplanted, if he follows the Zardis he will focus on the colour and not on the quantity….”

“And if he follows Zardari sahib he will allow nature do its work.”

“Ha haha, if wishes were horses…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘I did enjoy Khan’s jalsa’

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories