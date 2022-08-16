Professors’ appointment challenged: LHC issues notices to PU’s chancellor, VC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of Punjab University in response to a petition of Dr Shabbir Sarwar challenging the appointment of Savera Majeeb Shami, Dr Mian Hanan Ahmad, and Dr Lubna Zaheer as professors.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the appointments were made in violation of rules and regulations.

He submitted that only four working days were given to submit applications while the university as per its years-old practice and regulations gives 60 days to apply for the post of professor.

He said the meeting to recommend the names of Panel of Experts was never convened and the list of Panel of Experts was prepared by Director School of Communication Studies, the real brother of an applicant who was later appointed.

He contended the petitioner stood first among all the candidates in terms of first author research publications and professional experience.

However, he said Dr Savera and Dr Lubna were declared as equal at first position in the three separate reports of Panel of Experts only to accommodate them.

He submitted that to ensure these appointments several facts had been deliberately hidden from the selection board and the syndicate.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to intervene and nullify the appointment orders.

