Imran appeals powerful quarters to quash corruption cases, claims Talal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday said the former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is trying to get stay orders from the courts in corruption cases.

Imran has started making appeals to powerful quarters to quash corruption cases against him, the ruling party leader claimed.

While addressing a press conference, he asked Imran Khan why he was running around to get stay orders from the courts if he thought he was clean. He said Imran Khan first threatened the establishment and is now trying to fix the mess.

He also criticized the PTI for not organizing any ceremony on Independence Day in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where their party is in power.

Talal said Imran had been using others for personal gains and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will ditch him as he did the former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf (retired).

He said the agenda of Imran Khan was to give the establishment a role in national politics.

Talking about PTI’s recent rally in Lahore, Talal said Imran kept showing videos of himself to the audience instead of making the big announcement he promised. He further criticized that the party ran trends against martyrs on social media. Imran is making Shahbaz Gill a scapegoat to save himself as there is a huge difference between criticism and treason, he said. He said his case would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The leadership of the PML-N were arrested and remanded without notice, he said, adding that Shahbaz Gill was currently in Adiala Jail which was under the Punjab Government. “If he was tortured then why has he not been given medical treatment till now?”

Shahbaz Gill, the PML-N leader said was enjoying A-class facilities in jail. “Food was being delivered to him with other facilities, people would be baffled to know when the revelations that he made during the investigations would come to light.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022