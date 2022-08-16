13 illegal hunters arrested

LAHORE: Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab on Monday arrested 13 illegal hunters from different regions of the Punjab province on the charges of flouting the wildlife rules. The department also recovered a departmental fine of over Rs 200,000 collectively from these illegal hunters.

According to the details, Assistant Director of Wildlife Sheikhupura Babar Imran along with his team arrested two people who were selling innocent sparrows and fined them twelve thousand rupees.

Deputy Director Wildlife Sahiwal Region Jam Zulfiqar Ali along with Wildlife Staff Pakpattan arrested three poachers engaged in illegal hunting of wild quail on the spot. During some other successful operations, Assistant Director Wildlife Bahawalnagar along with his team arrested four illegal poachers from Tehsil Chishtian, Fort Abbas and Minchanabad and fined them.

Assistant Director Wildlife Salt Range Mirza Abid Baig along with his team arrested two illegal poachers of wild rabbits and two illegal dealers of bulls from Chakwal district and registered cases against them for violation of the Wildlife Act and compounded the case.

