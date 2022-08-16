AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends higher as AstraZeneca offsets commodity losses

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

LONDON: Britain’s blue-chip share index ended higher on Monday, as gains in drugmaker AstraZeneca and consumer stocks relieved pressure from losses in mining and oil heavyweights after data showed China’s economy unexpectedly slowed last month.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% to hold near 10-week highs, while the midcap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.2%.

The mood was sombre across global stock markets, with investors turning to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples amid worries about the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

“People are going to be worried a whole lot over the global economy,” said Capital Economics’ Oliver Allen.

“So if you’re looking at things through that kind of risk premia, that’s a bit worse for energy, materials, financials and some of the things that the FTSE 100 specialises in.” The FTSE 100 has outperformed its global peers this year due to its large exposure to commodity stocks that have surged on the back of a jump in oil and metal prices. A weakening pound has also boosted dollar earners in the index.

The FTSE 100 is up nearly 2% so far this year, while the MSCI world equities index has shed almost 13%.

Oil major Shell and miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American slipped on Monday, in tandem with weaker commodity prices, after data from China data raised fears about weakening demand.

Investors are awaiting the British employment report as well as consumer prices data later this week to gauge the state of the labour market and inflation.

The data could offer clues on whether the Bank of England opts for a second consecutive 50 basis points rate hike at its September meeting.

AstraZeneca gained 2.3% after the drugmaker said its cancer drug, Enhertu, developed with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo delayed the progression of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated patients.

AstraZeneca FTSE 100 China’s economy commodity prices

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 ends higher as AstraZeneca offsets commodity losses

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories