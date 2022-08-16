KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 15, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
635,491,230 345,506,222 20,226,517,373 10,913,676,165
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,079,374,596 (1,549,652,665) (470,278,069)
Local Individuals 15,098,734,501 -16,118,141,510 -1,019,407,009
Local Corporates 7,745,697,415 -6,256,012,336 1,489,685,078
