AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  12-Aug-22   16-Aug-22    25%(i)           10-Aug-22
Nishat Chunian Ltd *              10-Aug-22   17-Aug-22                      4-Aug-22
United Bank Ltd                   17-Aug-22   19-Aug-22    40%(ii)          15-Aug-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       17-Aug-22   19-Aug-22    40%(i)           15-Aug-22
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       17-Aug-22   19-Aug-22    50%(i)           15-Aug-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-Aug-22   22-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd #                   19-Aug-22   25-Aug-22                                    25-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Preference)                   23-Aug-22   25-Aug-22    3.7%(ii)         19-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     23-Aug-22   25-Aug-22    25%(ii)          19-Aug-22
Meezan Bank Ltd                   24-Aug-22   26-Aug-22    17.50%(ii),10%B  22-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd         22-Aug-22   29-Aug-22    NIL                             29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***     22-Aug-22   29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd         22-Aug-22   29-Aug-22    NIL                             29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #             23-Aug-22   29-Aug-22                                    29-Aug-22
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                      25-Aug-22   29-Aug-22    15%(ii)          23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 24-Aug-22   30-Aug-22                                    30-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd             23-Aug-22   31-Aug-22    NIL                             31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd                30-Aug-22   6-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd           07-09-2022  14-09-2022   NIL                             14-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                    20-Sep-22   26-Sep-22    280%(F),15% B    16-Sep-22      26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          20-Sep-22   27-Sep-22    200%(F)          16-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  21-Sep-22   27-Sep-22    150%(F)          19-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                  20-Sep-22   28-Sep-22    NIL                             28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd               21-Sep-22   28-Sep-22    65%(F), 15% B    19-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        22-Sep-22   28-Sep-22    620%(F)          20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   22-Sep-22   28-Sep-22    10% B            20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                        10-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

