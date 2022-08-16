KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Ltd 12-Aug-22 16-Aug-22 25%(i) 10-Aug-22
Nishat Chunian Ltd * 10-Aug-22 17-Aug-22 4-Aug-22
United Bank Ltd 17-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 40%(ii) 15-Aug-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 17-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 40%(i) 15-Aug-22
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 17-Aug-22 19-Aug-22 50%(i) 15-Aug-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-Aug-22 22-Aug-22
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd # 19-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Preference) 23-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 3.7%(ii) 19-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 23-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 25%(ii) 19-Aug-22
Meezan Bank Ltd 24-Aug-22 26-Aug-22 17.50%(ii),10%B 22-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd *** 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 NIL 29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd # 23-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 29-Aug-22
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 25-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 15%(ii) 23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd # 24-Aug-22 30-Aug-22 30-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Aug-22 31-Aug-22 NIL 31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-Aug-22 6-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 07-09-2022 14-09-2022 NIL 14-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280%(F),15% B 16-Sep-22 26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200%(F) 16-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150%(F) 19-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65%(F), 15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620%(F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Data Textiles Ltd # 10-Aug-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the
shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***
Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of
Voting Shares and Takeovers **
Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the
shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *
