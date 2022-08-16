Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 15, 2022).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 14.87 15.37
2-Week 14.91 15.41
1-Month 14.96 15.46
3-Month 15.63 15.88
6-Month 15.72 15.97
9-Month 15.77 16.27
1-Year 15.81 16.31
Data source: SBP
