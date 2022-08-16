LIBOR interbank offered rates

AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 15, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     2.31486   2.31200   2.32400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       2.38686   2.36943   2.40043   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.92157   2.86671   2.92271   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       3.50929   3.42557   3.56886   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.95900   3.85986   3.99814   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

