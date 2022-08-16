Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31486 2.31200 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.38686 2.36943 2.40043 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.92157 2.86671 2.92271 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.50929 3.42557 3.56886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.95900 3.85986 3.99814 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
