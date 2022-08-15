AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall; Saudi index gains

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:44pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors secured gains amid falling oil prices, but the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell by more than $4 a barrel on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5%, retreating further from the record high reached on Thursday, with conglomerate International Holding Co losing 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.7%, ending three sessions of gains, hit by a 2.1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Among other losers, Baladna dropped more than 3%, as the dairy firm’s first-half profit nearly halved.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.2% higher in volatile trading, lifted by a 2.9% gain in Yanbu Cement Co.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from 2.3% in June.

The food and beverages segment rose 3.9%, mainly due to higher food and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Most Gulf markets track lower oil prices

Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.1% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties clawing back some of the previous session’s losses.

On Thursday, Emaar said it had reached a deal with Dubai Holding to buy its stake in their Dubai Creek Harbour joint venture for a total consideration of 7.50 billion dirhams ($2.04 billion).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investment.

The Egyptian stock market continued to see some price corrections after the large rally at the beginning of the month, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

“The market could trade sideways until the Egyptian central bank’s next meeting this week.”

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 12,544

ABU DHABI fell 0.5% to 10,200

DUBAI added 0.1% to 3,397

QATAR down 0.7% to 13,700

EGYPT lost 0.7% to 9,915

BAHRAIN dropped 0.5% to 1,902

OMAN rose 0.4% to 4,644

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 8,514

Gulf stock Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall; Saudi index gains

10th successive gain: Rupee closes near 214 against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

PM Shehbaz forms committee to address problems faced by foreign investors

Oil drops as China data weighs

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Putin boasts of Russian weapons prowess, says Moscow is ready to share it with allies

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Read more stories