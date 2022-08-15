AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Intra-day update: Bulls dominate, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

  • Positive developments help index power past 43,500 level
BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 01:32pm

Positive developments reinforced market confidence at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 700 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 1:30 pm, the benchmark index was hovering around 43,576.27, a gain of 718.70 or 1.68%, as a bullish trend was witnessed across the board.

The PSX witnessed a positive trend during the outgoing three-day week ended on August 12, 2022 on the back of continued appreciation of Pak Rupee against the US dollar, decline in Pakistan International Bond yields and development on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 761.33 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 42,857.57 points on Friday.

Moreover, market sentiment was bolstered further after it was reported that Saudi Arabia plans to renew its $3-billion deposit in assistance to Pakistan, while also intending to provide $100 million per month for 10 months in petroleum products that would be granted as additional support.

It was learnt that the Saudi Ministry of Finance plans to renew its $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as soon as this week.

The additional support would mean Pakistan’s funding gap, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls it, has been covered after Saudi Arabia’s commitment.

The assurance will pave way for the IMF board’s approval at the end of the month.

Furthermore, the rupee continued its upward march against the US dollar, and was being quoted at 214.09, an appreciation of Rs1.4 or 0.65%, during intra-day trading.

The rupee gained nearly 4% against the US dollar during the shortened previous week, extending its winning run to nine sessions to eventually close at 215.49 in the inter-bank market.

This is an intra-day update

stocks IMF PSX KSE 100 Rupee

