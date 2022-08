SINGAPORE: LME copper is expected to test a support zone of $7,644-$7,747 a tonne this week, as the uptrend from the July 15 low of $6,955 may have reversed.

The trend had been developing within a rising channel, and can be broken down into five waves.

Such a structure, along with a piercing of the price below the channel, suggests a trend reversal.

Risk-on rally pushes copper towards a 3.5% weekly gain

A break above $8,139 could signal a continuation of the uptrend towards $8,380.