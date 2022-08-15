Spot gold biased to retest support $1,784

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is biased to retest a support $1,784 per ounce, a break below which may cause a fall into a range of $1,767-$1,773.

Signals are a bit mixed, as the metal is consolidating within a range of $1,784-$1,801.

This consolidation may be shaped into a top pattern, in consideration of the lasting gains from the July 21 low of $1,680.25.

The bearish divergence on RSI supports a drop rather than a rise.

A break above $1,801 could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards a zone of $1,812-$1,821.

On the daily chart, gold is struggling around a falling trendline and a strong resistance at $1,801. Given that the rise from $1,680.25 has not been disrupted by a decent correction, gold is more likely to drop towards $1,755 than to rise towards $1,831.

A break below $1,779 could basically confirm a reversal of the uptrend, while a break above $1,801 may lead to a gain to $1,831.