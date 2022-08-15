AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 214 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 12:21pm

The rupee continued its winning momentum against the US dollar on Monday, appreciating to the 214 level in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At around 12:20 pm, the rupee was being quoted at 214.09, an appreciation of Rs1.4 or 0.65% against the US dollar, during intra-day trading.

Rupee extends gains, closes at 215.49 against US dollar

The rupee gained nearly 4% against the US dollar during the shortened previous week, extending its winning run to nine sessions to eventually close at 215.49 in the inter-bank market.

The rupee has made major gains since July 28 when it registered its all-time low of 239.94.

The winning run comes on the back of major developments over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, starting from the Washington-based lender’s statement on Pakistan completing its last prior action, exporters realising their proceeds, and a lower import bill that took pressure off persistently-falling foreign exchange reserves.

Moreover, it was learnt that Saudi Arabia plans to renew its $3-billion deposit in assistance to Pakistan, while also intending to provide $100 million per month for 10 months in petroleum products that would be granted as additional support.

The additional support would mean Pakistan’s funding gap, as the IMF calls it, has been covered after Saudi Arabia’s commitment.

The assurance will pave way for the IMF board’s approval at the end of the month.

Furthermore, UAE’s commitment to invest $1 billion in different sectors of the economy has also boosted market sentiment.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world’s largest crude importer while the head of the world’s top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.

Brent crude futures fell 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $97.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.27 a barrel, down 82 cents, or 0.9%, after a 2.4% drop in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Saudi Arabia IMF Dollar rate Interbank rupee rate dollar vs rupee INTRADAY pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 214 level against US dollar

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

Read more stories