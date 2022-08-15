Australia shares rise on upbeat earnings, Wall St optimism

Australian shares opened slightly higher on Monday, tracking a strong finish on the Wall Street last week on signs that US inflation might have peaked, while upbeat earnings by blue-chip companies buoyed the domestic index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,071 by 0039 GMT.

The benchmark closed lower on Friday but ended the week 0.24% higher.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.53%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.23%.

Corporate earnings in Australia will pick up pace through the week, with investors eyeing full-year results from global miner BHP Group, followed by Santos and biotech firm CSL Ltd.

Aussie miners rose 0.9%, as strong gains in steel producer Bluescope Steel and lithium miner Allkem Ltd - up as much as 5% and 3.7%, respectively - helped offset weaker iron ore prices.

Australian shares end lower as miners, tech stocks weigh

Energy stocks fell 0.5% after a 2% decline in crude oil prices on Friday amid recession fears.

Among individual stocks, top loser Beach Energy slumped 10.5% to a month low, after its annual profit missed estimates, followed by a 6.7% drop in shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Tech stocks outperformed the market with a 1.7% gain, led by Megaport rising 3.6%.

Aerial imagery firm Nearmap Ltd surged more than 34%, after getting a A$1.06 billion ($754.61 million) takeover bid from a US private equity firm.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6% to 11,802.23.

Investors now await monetary policy meeting later this week, where the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike to rein in stubbornly-high inflation.