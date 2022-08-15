AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls over 2% on profit-taking, weaker soyoil

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 10:40am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped over 2% on Monday, as traders booked profits after prices hit a six-week closing high in the last session, while weaker soyoil also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 112 ringgit, or 2.54%, to 4,295 ringgit ($964.73) a tonne by the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-15 rose 2.8% to 533,050 tonnes from the same week in the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Commodities across the board, whether crude, metals or gas, are trading in negative territory, and this is pushing agricultural commodities lower as well, said Mohsin Mohammad, director at Selangor-based cooking oil exporter Sarafiah Natural Resources.

US soybean production will be bigger than previously forecast as better-than-expected yields will more than make up for a cut to acreage, the US government said on Friday.

Palm ends week higher amid demand optimism, strength in rival oils

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.2%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices dropped for a second straight session as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand in the world’s largest crude importer, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil faces a resistance at 4,452 ringgit per tonne, and it may hover below this level or retrace towards a support at 4,269 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls over 2% on profit-taking, weaker soyoil

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 214 level against US dollar

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

Read more stories