Pakistan

NA-31 Peshawar: Imran among 10 candidates who will contest by-election

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

PESHAWAR: Ten (10) candidates are in run for by-election on NA-31 Peshawar. The seat has fallen vacant due to the acceptance of the resignation of PTI MNA Haji Shaukat Ali.

Those who filed nominations are included Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Saeed Ullah Khan, Shaukat son of Fazal Mohammad Afzal, Shaukat Ali son of Liaqat Ali, Abdul Qadir, Eman Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Ashraf Dar and former PM Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. Although 10 candidates have filed nominations, but the actually it would be triangular contest among Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Aslam Khan.

The covering candidate of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP is his brother Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while former MNA Haji Shaukat Ali is the covering candidate of PTI chief Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. Journalist Ashraf Dar is the covering candidate of Mohammad Aslam of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is a veteran politician and has vast electoral experience contesting general and by-elections since 1990. He was defeated by the PTI chief Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi in the general elections of 2013, however, later in the by-election he succeeded in defeating the PTI candidate. This time, he besides enjoying the support of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is also equipped with the support of PPP.

On the other hand it will be a test for the popularity of the PTI chief, former Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who beside the euphoria of the peak of his popularity would also have the backing of the provincial government in this electoral battle. Although PTI candidates have returned from the constituency in last two consecutive general elections. But, no doubt ANP and PPP also have political roots in the constituency and before the general elections of 2013 all elections fought between these two political parties.

It is now up to ANP leadership and its candidate how to en-cash the vote bank of PPP and JUI-F in the by-election. JUI-F candidate for Mayor Peshawar has obtained over 63000 votes in the recent local bodies polls while ANP and PPP candidates have also obtained over 50,000 and over 45,000 votes respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

