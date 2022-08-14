AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Comparison of thumb impression: LHC leaves matter to wisdom of experts

Hamid Nawaz Published 14 Aug, 2022 05:46am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court observed that a court should not take upon itself the responsibility of comparing the disputed signature or thumb impression with that of the admitted signature or thumb impression to find out whether the two are identical.

The court said that the prudent course is to obtain the opinion and assistance of an expert and leave the matter to the wisdom of experts.

The court passed these observations on a petition of one Ahmed Mahmood challenging the decision of an appellant court which decided the matter after comparison of thumb impression itself.

The court remanded the case to the appellate court and directed to dispose of the matter within two months after conducting comparison of thumb impression of the petitioner on the impugned agreement (Kabeennama) and a power of attorney through expert agency and provision of opportunity of cross-examination. The court said that in the instant case, the appellate court has carried out the comparison, with naked eye without ascertaining other characteristics, similarities and dissimilarities.

By doing so, the appellate court has fallen in grave error as comparison of thumb impression through naked eye is highly susceptible to subjective comparison, which does not aid the cause of administration of justice, the court added.

The court held that such comparison by a court without the assistance of any expert, has always been considered to be hazardous and risky and as a matter of extreme caution and judicial sobriety. According to the details marriage of the petitioner with respondent was solemnized on April 15, 2006, however, Rukhsati was not affected and same took place later.

The respondent demanded her dower etc, when the petitioner was to leave for Saudi Arabia at which the petitioner ousted the respondent from the house.

The respondent filed a suit for return of dowry articles after she came to know that the petitioner has conducted second marriage.

The court after framing issues, inter alia, in respect of the entitlement of respondent to grant of the dower mentioned in an agreement (Kabeennama), the trial court partially decreed the suit of respondent for maintenance as well as dowry articles and her claim to the extent of twenty lac rupees on account of second marriage as well as dower was dismissed.

The petitioner approached the court against the decision and court remanded the case to the appellate court for afresh decision on merit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC signature thumb impression wisdom of experts Ahmed Mahmood petitioner

Comments

1000 characters

Comparison of thumb impression: LHC leaves matter to wisdom of experts

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories