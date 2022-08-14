AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Independence Day: JI to give nation a message of hope: Hafiz Naeem

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2022 05:46am

KARACHI: Pakistan would not be able to make progress without removing the slave mentality from the government offices, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing a press conference here Saturday. He said that the nation will have to get rid of feudal lords and capitalists to enjoy absolute freedom and sovereignty.

He said poor people in the country pay taxes while majority of the elite class dodges taxation.

On the occasion, he announced to launch a new phase of the campaign against the K-Electric (KE) after August 14. He said successive governments in the country have supported the KE despite ‘all its corrupt practices’.

He said that the federal government provides gas to the KE without any contract and this out of turn and undue favour is not only illogical but also suspicious.

He questioned the excessive billing despite the fact that the government provides 1000 megawatt electricity to the company ‘free of cost’.

He alleged that the KE of Arif Naqvi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and the government have made an evil nexus to plunder the national resources. In this process, Karachiites suffer the most, he added. He reiterated his demand to cancel the license of the KE over a number of reasons, ranging from violations of the agreements with the state to bankruptcy of the parent company.

The JI leader also raised the issue of local bodies’ polls and demanded of the government to reprint ballot papers in different colours to ensure transparency in the electoral process. In this regard, he also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove what he called a political administrator from Karachi.

Some political parties are trying to avoid local bodies’ elections, he claimed, adding they will not be allowed to do so. He criticized the PPP and the MQM over their coalition in Karachi for a national assembly seat.

He also demanded of the government to declare an emergency and take measures to handle the situation in Karachi after rains.

He announced that the party is holding Independence Day celebrations at over 250 spots in the megacity.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the JI would deliver a message of hope for the future of Pakistan through the celebrations.

He said that forefathers of the nation had sacrificed a lot for establishing Islamic Republic of Pakistan but ‘unfortunately a bunch of slaves to some foreign powers have been ruling over the country since long’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Independence Day JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Independence Day: JI to give nation a message of hope: Hafiz Naeem

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories